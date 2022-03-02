Mumbai Metro 7 fares fixed: Pay Rs 10 as minimum fare, says MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has almost fixed the ticket prices for the upcoming Mumbai Metro 7. The minimum fare for Mumbai Metro 7 will be Rs 10, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said. Metro transport between Dahisar to Aarey Colony will be started on this route.

Work on Metro 7 is nearing completion. After getting all the necessary permits and certificates required to start passenger transport through Mumbai Metro 7, Mumbai Metro will be launched in a month. Srinivas informed that in the first phase, Metro 7 and 2A will jointly start the 20-kilometer route. The second phase of the route will be 15 km long and we will start a 35 km metro line, he said. Metro 2A is also in the final stages. He said that Phase 1 traffic on this route will be started along with 'Mumbai Metro 7' Metro.

A total of 10 metro trains will be used for the first phase of ‘Metro 2A’ and ‘Metro 7’. The testing of these vehicles has been going on for the last several months. So now the safety test of these vehicles has been completed. So now these trains are ready to run with passenger capacity. On the other hand, in the first phase, the responsibility of management and operation of the metro has been entrusted to a separate body. The MMRDA-run mechanism has provided the required manpower. Their training has also been completed and the staff is ready to serve.