Mumbai Metro completes 100 percent tunnelling work of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said that the tunnelling work of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor was completed 100 percent, while the overall project is 76.6 percent completed.

The line 3 of Mumbai Metro which will have a 33.5 km underground route will connect south Mumbai with the western suburbs, and is expected to reduce the burden on the suburban local trains. Robbins-made TBM Tansa-1 machine completed its most challenging drive of 837 meters from Mahalaxmi Metro Station to Mumbai Central Metro Station up line in 243 days using 558 concrete rings, an official release stated.

It was with great pleasure that I witnessed the final breakthrough. It marks 100 per cent tunnelling of Metro-3 corridor, said Ashwini Bhide, managing director of MMRC.