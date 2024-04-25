Mumbai Metro: First Phase of Underground Colaba-Seepz Metro 3 Line Nearing Completion
Published: April 25, 2024
Mumbai: The first phase of the much-awaited Colaba-Seepz Metro 3 line will be completed by the end of May. In this regard, preparations have been completed by the Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) of Mumbai. Once the process of these tests is completed, the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) and the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will be called for inspection, the MMRC said.
The integrated trial run on the first phase of the Metro 3 line began last month. Tests are being conducted at the speed of 95 kmph of metro trains, as well as tests of various systems, including telecommunication systems, platform screen doors, traction and tracks.
Tests will now be conducted with the static load of metro trains from next week. The MMRC plans to complete the trials in May. As soon as these tests are completed, the MMRC will start the process of obtaining safety certificates for metro line operations. The first phase of the metro line is expected to enter passenger service in the next three to four months.
Metro 3 line:
- Total stations: 27
- 10 Stations starting traffic in the first phase
- Phase 1: Aarey to BKC
- Rs 37,000 crore spent on metro line
- Phase 2 trains are also being tested
- At present, nine trains will be required for the operation of the Aarey to BKC line in the first phase of this metro line.
- While these trains have already joined the Metro fleet a year ago, MMRC has received 11 more trains to operate the entire line in the second phase.
- MMRC is also conducting tests of the second phase of trains along with the first phase of the train and system tests, officials said.