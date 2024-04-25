Decade of Neglect: Mumbai's Waste Pollution Plight Ignored by MPs as Citizens Demand Action

Mumbai: For the last 10 years, the pollution from dumping grounds has been affecting Mumbaikars. Even after two terms, MPs are not speaking on the issue at the Centre. "Dumping is not just an environmental issue, it's a question of our lives and deaths..." Touching on the issues of education, health, water and redevelopment, citizens have come out with a manifesto to draw the attention of the candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | APMC Toilet Scam: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Sanjay Pansare

Pollution in Mumbai's eastern suburbs has wreaked havoc in BKC, Kurla, Govandi and Mankhurd. Govandikars have consistently raised their voice against dumping pollution. Mumbai's Climate Action Plan had discussed ending dumping in 2025. However, none of the corporators, MLAs and MPs speak on the issue.

'Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg areas suffer from dumping ground pollution. Govandi has a population of around 12 lakh. It's not just about the environment, it's about health. It is a pity that no one has been able to solve this problem as a representative of the people. We have brought this manifesto so that the candidates can pay attention to it." - Fayaz Alam Sheikh, Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society

What are the expectations from MPs?

1) Work should be done on civic amenities, economic problems, and unemployment.

2) There should be a college in Mankhurd-Shivajinagar for girls.

3) Slums should be protected in slum development policies.

4) The quality of health services in Kurla, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and other areas should be raised.

5) Lawmakers should take measures to address the drug menace in these areas.

6) Provide facilities like markets, shopping malls, jogger tracks, gyms.

While dumping seems to be a municipal issue, locals say the state and the Centre should intervene and provide relief to the residents.