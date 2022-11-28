Mumbai Metro timings extended: Check new schedule

In a big a relief for all Mumbaikars, Mumbai Metro will extend the operational hours starting today. The first metro train will be available at 5.30 am and the last metro train will be available from Versova at 11.20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11.45 pm from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metro One has launched its self-service WhatsApp eTicketing on the 24th of November 2022. Commuters can now book from anywhere, anytime. The 'no-radius' booking enables one to book tickets from the confines of their home.