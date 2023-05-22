Mumbai: MHADA’s housing lottery applications opens today, 4000 homes up for grabs

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Mumbai Board will start accepting applications for the sale of 4,083 flats from Monday onwards.MHADA has made significant changes in its Computerised Lottery System with the help of latest technology and has created version 2.0 to make Computerised Lottery Rules more transparent, simple, easy and secure. To participate in the lottery process, all the processes like registration, submission of documents, eligibility determination, online lottery distribution, payment of flat amount will be carried out 100% online without any human intervention. Also mobile application of Lottery System has been made available for those desiring to apply.

The last date for application is June 26 and the draw is scheduled to take place July 18. The cost of the homes varies from Rs 34 lakh for a small apartment in Vikhroli to Rs 4 crore for large flats in Juhu and Rs 7 crore in Tardeo.

The lottery comprises 4,083 houses, of which 2,790 are for the EWS category, 1,034 for the low income group (LIG), 139 under the middle income group (MIG) category and 120 for the high income group (HIG) category. There are a total of 2,790 houses for EWS category buyers whose annual income is up to Rs 6 lakh. The majority of these include 1,947 flats in Pahadi, Goregaon, under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. Another 417 houses are in Antop Hill, and 424 in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli. The location of two others is undefined. LIG category home buyers, whose annual income is up to Rs 9 lakh, have been apportioned 1,034 flats; the bulk of 736 in Pahadi Goregaon, the rest in Lokmanya Nagar Dadar, Antop Hill-Wadala, Goregaon, D N Nagar Andheri, Pantnagar Ghatkopar, as well as smaller numbers across Vikhroli, Charkop, Malad, Kandivli, Borivli, Mulund and Mankhurd. MIG homes MIG homes for those whose yearly earning is up to Rs 12 lakh, are spread across Goregaon, Kandivli, Juhu, Andheri, Dadar, Byculla, Tilak Nagar Chembur, Sion and Antop Hill.The 120 flats for HIG users with no upper income limit are across Juhu, Andheri West, Wadala, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Kandivli, Tunga Powai and Sion.

OFFICIAL APP:

MHADA Housing Lottery System

TIMELINE:

May 22: Registration, online application submission opens at 3PM

June 26: Online window shuts at 6PM

June 26: Deposit payment via Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking shuts at 11.59PM

June 28: Payment through RTGS, NEFT can be done till banking hours

July 4: Draft list of applications received will be published at 3PM

July 7: Objections and suggestions on the draft list can be submitted till 3PM

July 12: Final list of accepted applications will go live at 3 PM.

July 18: Housing lottery draw at Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West and telecasted online.

HOMES AS PER INCOME GROUPS:

Total Flats: 4,083

Economically Weaker Section: 2,790

Low Income Group: 1,034

Middle Income Group: 139

High Income Group: 120