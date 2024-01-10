Mumbai: Milind Deora On the Way to Join Shinde Faction?

Mumbai: Congress leader and former MP Milind Deora, facing mixed reactions to his South Mumbai seat claim, is reportedly in talks with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, potentially shaking up Maharashtra's political landscape.

Sources say Deora's move has met with enthusiasm from Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a friend of Deora. Deora's family history of serving the South Mumbai constituency for 50 years aligns with the Shinde faction's efforts to build a distinct identity, adding fuel to speculation.

Deora, who lost the seat in 2019, justified his claim on social media, invoking his family's legacy. While denying reports of an imminent Sena shift, his expected attendance at the Davos summit alongside CM Shinde raises eyebrows.