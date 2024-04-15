Mumbai: MMRDA Seeks Private Contractor to Operate and Maintain Monorail Line

Mumbai: A private contractor will be appointed to operate and maintain the Chembur-Sant Gadgemaharaj Chowk Monorail line. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited tenders for the same and the contractor will be appointed for 15 years.

The Monorail line, which runs from Chembur to Sant Gadgemaharaj Chowk, is about 19.5 km long and has 17 stations. Currently, 8 trains are available on the mono line. Six of these trains provide transportation services.

There are 118 trips by six trains every day. It runs on this route every 18 minutes. At present, the number of passengers is also limited. As a result, the Monorail line is financially at a loss. MMRDA is now making efforts to increase the number of passengers on this route. As part of this, MMRDA has started the purchase of 10 new cars. The first train has arrived in Mumbai. Once these trains enter passenger service, the train will be able to run every 6 minutes on the mono line during rush hours. This will increase the number of passengers, the MMRDA said.

June 11 is the deadline for the last bid



The process of appointing a private contractor for the operation and maintenance of the mono line has started. Accordingly, the contractor will have to collect the ticket along with the operation of the Monorail. Also, maintenance works of the line will have to be done. Bids can be submitted by June 11.