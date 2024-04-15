Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Majiwada Flyover Repair Work; Check Diversions Here

The Thane Traffic Police Department has announced a traffic diversion for vehicles travelling from Ghodbunder towards Mumbai, JNPT, and Nashik via the Majiwada Flyover. The diversion is necessary to replace damaged slabs in the expansion joints of the flyover.

Repair Work and Diversion Details:

Dates: April 16, 2024, to April 17, 2024

Time: 11:00 PM on April 16 to 5:00 AM on April 17

Affected Vehicles: All types of vehicles travelling from Ghodbunder towards Mumbai, JNPT, and Nashik

Diversion Route: Vehicles will be diverted to the slip road in front of the Broadway Petrol Pump and proceed straight to the desired location via the Kapurbawdi Circle.

Exemptions:

Police vehicles

Fire brigade vehicles

Ambulances

Green corridor vehicles

Oxygen gas vehicles

Other essential service vehicles

Traffic Advisory:

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes during the diversion period. The diversion is being implemented to ensure the safety of motorists and to prevent traffic congestion in the area. The Thane Traffic Police Department is taking all necessary measures to minimize disruption to traffic flow.