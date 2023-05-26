Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray appoints Vikas Jadhav as Bhiwandi taluka president

Vikas Jadhav, a resident of Ambadi, has been appointed as the taluka president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Bhiwandi. The appointment letter was handed over to Jadhav by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Friday.

Jadhav, a former member of the panchayat samiti, had fiercely contested the elections for the taluka agricultural produce market committee as an independent candidate.

MNS officials including DK Mhatre, Avinash Jadhav, Shailesh Bidvi, Madan Patil, and Paresh Chaudhary extended their warm congratulations to Jadhav on his election.