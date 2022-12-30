Mumbai: Mount Mary church receives bomb threat via email

Mount Mary church in Mumbai’s Bandra reportedly received a threat mail warning about an attack by the Islamist terrorist organisation Laskhar-e-Taiba.

Police have registered a case under section 505 (3) of IPC against an unknown person. According to the complaint filed with the Bandra Police, on December 28, an official with the church received an email that mentioned the terror threat. The email was sent at around 7:28 pm. The sender identified himself as a terrorist.

Notably, the church official received another mail at 7:29 pm following the first one. In the second mail, the sender claimed to be the mother of the child who allegedly sent the threatening email.

Meanwhile, Bandra Police has said that the investigation is on and they are trying to verify the matter.

