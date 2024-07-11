Mumbai-Nashik Highway Traffic: Thane District Collector Inspects Road Condition, Orders Immediate Pothole Repairs

Maharashtra: Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare today inspected the ongoing work on potholes and bridges on the Mumbai-Nashik highway following days of escalating public anger over severe traffic issues. He instructed the concerned contractors to immediately fill the potholes on this route, addressing a crisis that has been building for weeks.

Speaking exclusively to LokmatTimes.com, Collector Shingare stated, "Our inspection uncovered potholes at multiple locations including Kharegaon, Kasheli bridge ending, Tata Amantra, and Diva petrol pump. We've also identified severe traffic congestion at Asangaon railway bridge, where four-lane traffic is funneled into two lanes due to construction work. NHAI has been instructed to address this issue. Additionally, we observed a major bottleneck at the service road near Jindal factory." The collector has issued immediate directives to contractors to fill potholes and complete pending bridge work promptly. He emphasized the need to minimize traffic disruption during these repairs.

This official response follows a July 3 report by LokmatTimes.com that brought attention to the plight of commuters on this crucial route. Travelers have reported significant delays, vehicle damage, and even missed flights due to the road conditions. The typical 4-5 hour journey between Mumbai and Nashik has doubled to 8-9 hours in some cases.

The situation reached a critical point recently when exceptionally long queues left thousands of travelers stranded for hours, sparking widespread outrage.

The inspection team included key officials such as Superintendent of Thane Rural Police Dr. D. S. Swami, Highway Safety Squad Superintendent Mohan Pawar, and representatives from various relevant departments, underscoring the gravity of the situation.