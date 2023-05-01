Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug racket seizes mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore from Thane

Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal unit has busted an inter-state drug syndicate and seized mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore from neighbouring Thane district in Maharashtra, an NCB official said.

The syndicate's kingpin and two other persons were arrested following the drug seizure on Sunday, he said, adding that Rs 36 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 7.8 lakh were also seized. The NCB had received information that the syndicate was operating from Thane area and mephedrone (a synthetic stimulant commonly known as MD, white magic and meow meow) procured from other states was being supplied in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas, he said.

Based on the basic information, intelligence modules were activated. On Sunday, the NCB sleuths laid a trap in Bhiwandi area of Thane and caught two persons, PS Veer and Rohan K, red-handed while procuring the drug, the official said. The NCB recovered two kilograms of mephedrone from their possession.

During further questioning, they mentioned about their supplier named IGN Ansari. Immediately, a follow-up team apprehended Ansari from his home in Bhiwandi and recovered Rs 36 lakh cash and 147 grams of gold valued at Rs 7.8 lakh from there, the official said. Ansari told the NCB that the cash and valuables were proceeds of the drugs sale, he said.