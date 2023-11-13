Mumbai NCB busts international drug syndicate, seizes Rs 15 crore cocaine

In a significant operation, the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dealt a decisive blow to an international drug syndicate, resulting in the confiscation of two kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 15 crore from a Zambian national in a Mumbai hotel. Two individuals, including a Tanzanian woman who intended to receive the consignment, were also arrested.

According to reports, the NCB, in response to intelligence on a notorious international drug syndicate planning to smuggle cocaine into India during the festive season, swiftly identified LA Gilmore as the carrier. Gilmore, a Zambian national, was traced to a Mumbai hotel, leading to the deployment of an NCB Mumbai team for surveillance. On November 9, Gilmore was intercepted, and a search revealed two kilograms of cocaine concealed in his bag.

Gilmore had travelled to Addis Ababa and Lusaka for the drug consignment. During interrogation, he revealed information about intermediaries involved in drug trafficking in the region. The investigation uncovered that Gilmore was directed by a handler, prompting the NCB to monitor the handler's communications. The handler instructed Gilmore to travel to Delhi to deliver the drugs.

In Delhi on November 11, the NCB apprehended a Tanzanian woman named MR Augustino, who was slated to receive the consignment from Gilmore. The probe unveiled the international network of the syndicate, extending to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Both accused individuals were taken into the custody of Mumbai NCB for further interrogation. This operation is particularly significant given the increased demand for cocaine and other high-end party drugs during the festive season. The timely intervention has dealt a substantial blow to illegal drug trafficking networks, making a noteworthy breakthrough in disrupting these syndicates.