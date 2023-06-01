Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

A significant event has taken place in Maharashtra politics once again. Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has arrived at Varsha bungalow to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sharad Pawar's unexpected visit to Varsha bungalow has attracted considerable attention and speculation. The specific purpose of the visit has yet to be determined. It is noteworthy that this is Sharad Pawar's initial visit to Varsha bungalow since Eknath Shinde assumed the role of Chief Minister.

In recent days, Maharashtra politics has witnessed a surge in meetings and interactions. Just two days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Fadnavis stated that the discussion lasted approximately ninety minutes but emphasized that the meeting was devoid of any political agenda.

The day following his meeting with Raj Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis paid a late-night visit to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow.