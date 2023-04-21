Mumbai: Nepalese national detained at airport for trying to travel to South Africa by producing fake NOC

A 36-year-old Nepalese national was detained at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly trying to travel to South Africa by producing a fake no objection certificate (NOC) from his country's embassy in New Delhi, police said.

The incident took place at the airport on Wednesday evening when the man with a Nepalese passport was intercepted at the immigration counter, an official said.

The accused, travelling to Johannesburg (South Africa) via Dubai by 7.20 pm flight, was carrying a boarding pass and an NOC allegedly issued by Nepal embassy in New Delhi and other documents, he said.

While checking the documents, the immigration officer suspected the authenticity of the NOC and took the accused to the immigration wing in-charge, he said.

On interrogation, the man revealed that he was travelling to Johannesburg for work, and he had come to Mumbai on the instruction of a Delhi-based agent, who had provided him South African visa and an NOC from the Nepal embassy, the official said. After the embassy confirmed that no such NOC had been issued to the traveller, the man was detained, he said.