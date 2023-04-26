Mumbai: No traffic duty for police who are above 55

In view of summer heat conditions, traffic department of Mumbai Police has decided not to put on duty from 12 noon to 5 pm constables who are above 55 years of age/those with pre-existing ailments like BP, Diabetes and Asthma/those who have undergone any major medical operation.

Mumbai has experienced heatwave conditions in the past few days. Last week, Mumbai’s suburban Santacruz observatory recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the city may witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday and Thursday. This will likely bring some respite for Mumbaikars from the scorching heat.