Mumbai North Central Election Result: Congress' Varsha Gaikwad Defeats BJP's Adv Ujjwal Nikam In Tight Contest

Varsha Gaikwad of Congress defeated Ujjwal Nikam from the BJP in the Mumbai North Central constituency. Gaikwad, who trailed Nikam for most of the counting process, managed to take a narrow lead in the latter half and ultimately surprised many by defeating Nikam in his debut election.

Ujjwal Nikam, renowned for his role as the special public prosecutor in high-profile cases such as the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Ajmal Kasab, faced off against Mumbai Congress President and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad.

The Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency is bordered by Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-West constituencies. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 27 candidates contested from this constituency, an increase from previous elections: 20 candidates in 2019, 21 in 2014, and 19 in 2009.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of the 25 seats it contested, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. In this constituency, BJP's Poonam Mahajan defeated Congress' Priya Dutt by a margin of 130,005 votes, which was 14.42 percent of the total votes cast. In 2014, Mahajan also won against Dutt with a margin of 186,771 votes, 22.1 percent of the total votes polled.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Priya Dutt won this seat by defeating BJP's Mahesh Ram Jethmalani with a margin of 174,555 votes, which was 26.26 percent of the total votes polled for the seat.