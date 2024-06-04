Mumbai North East Election Result 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Dina Patil Wins, Defeats BJP's Mihir Kotecha By 29,015 Votes

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Dina Patil has defeated BJP's Mihir Kotecha in the Mumbai North East constituency.

In the final round of counting, Sanjay Dina Patil emerged victorious by a margin of 29,015 votes. Patil secured a total of 448,604 votes, while his opponent Mihir Kotecha garnered 419,589 votes.

The seat saw an intense contest with both candidates raising serious allegations against each other. The Marathi vs. Gujarati polarization was evident from the beginning, with the constituency having over 47 percent Marathi population.

The Mumbai North East constituency includes Muslim-populated Mankhurd-Govandi, Gujarati-Marwari dominated lanes in Ghatkopar, Marathi-speaking voters in Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, and Bhandup, and a mixed population in Mulund.