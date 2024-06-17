Mumbai North West: Sanjay Raut Makes Shocking 'Electoral Manipulation' Claim, Names 2 Police Officers

The controversy over the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha election is heating up. After police booked two people, one Election Commission employee and one counting agent of Shinde Sena's candidate Ravindra Waikar, the opposition has become aggressive over the issue, alleging possible rigging in the contest that Waikar won by a mere 48 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amol Waikar.

Now, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has made shocking claims regarding the results of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. Raut alleged, "This is a textbook example of election fraud in the country. The election machinery has been manipulated. Wherever defeat seemed imminent, tampering was done."

He further claimed that a mobile phone instrumental in ensuring the victory of Ravindra Waikar from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena went missing from the police station. Raut questioned, "Why did PI Rajbhar from Vanrai Police Station suddenly go on leave?" This serious accusation suggests that Rajbhar's absence is linked to the disappearance of the critical mobile phone.

Raut raised further questions, "Why did PI Rajbhar from Vanrai Police Station suddenly take leave? Was there an attempt to alter the mobile phone that ensured Waikar's victory? What was Waikar's close associate, a retired PI named Satarkar, doing at Vanrai Police Station for four days?" He also demanded that the CCTV footage from Vanrai Police Station be seized immediately and investigated.

Raut claimed, "Ravindra Waikar's victory is not genuine. I heard that the contentious phone has been sent to the forensic lab. However, the forensic labs are now known for altering blood samples to clear a drunk driver involved in a Porsche accident in Pune! The labs operate under the Home Department," he alleged.

Additionally, Raut accused the election officer Vandana Suryavanshi, who announced the results for the North West Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency. He stated, "Suryavanshi played a significant role in declaring Waikar victorious. Even billionaire Elon Musk has mentioned that EVM machines can be hacked. The election officer's past should be scrutinized. I demand that Vandana Suryavanshi's mobile phone also be seized."