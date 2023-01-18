Mumbai: Offices in BKC to close early tomorrow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai tomorrow , the city police commissionerate has issued an order banning the use of drone, paragliders, and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari areas on the day for 24 hours. According to report in Mid Day, the police has appealed to offices in BKC to allow all staff to leave offices early, starting 12 noon on the day of the event so that there are no traffic issues, and to minimise the effect of all restrictions. PM Modi is likely to address a public rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Party workers are expected to gather at the ground by 1 pm on Thursday, as the Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes and inaugurate several civic projects. He will also lay foundation stones for setting up two hospitals, and a new sewerage treatment plant in Mumbai to prevent the mixing of sewage water into the sea. The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Blue Line 1 will shut services for 1 hour 45 minutes in the middle of the evening peak hour to facilitate the visit of Prime Minister to Gundavli station of Red Line 7 along the Western Express Highway for the opening of two new corridors of Mumbai Metro. The timings coincide with the Prime Minister*s visit. Mumbai Metro issued a "service update" in this regard. "Since we are informing in advance, we expect commuters to adjust travel timings. In addition to covering through publications, we will have social media coverage, train and announcements at stations. Meticulous planning will ensure no chaos," an official said.