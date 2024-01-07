Mumbai: One Killed After Compound Wall of Chawl Collapses in Cuffe Parade

A 38-year-old man lost his life when the compound wall of a chawl collapsed on him in south Mumbai on Sunday, as reported by a fire official to news agency PTI. The incident occurred at Miyan Chawl in the Cuffe Parade area around 2:49 pm, the official stated.

The wall collapsed on a resident of the chawl named Mohammad Akbar. He was rushed to INS Ashwini Hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared brought dead. Fire officials and an ambulance reached the scene for the rescue operation, and no other casualties were reported, PTI reported, quoting a fire official.

Last year, on December 25, six workers were killed, and four others were injured when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. The accident took place in Lahboli village, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, who was on the spot.