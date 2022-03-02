Mumbai: One stabbed to death while playing PUBG, one arrested

A resident of Thane in Mumbai has been stabbed to death by three friends allegedly over enmity while playing a PUBG game on Monday. Police have arrested one accused and held two juveniles in the matter.

The deceased Sahil Jadhav, a resident of Vartak Nagar in Thane city, was stabbed by his friends Pranav Mali and two other juveniles after they had a fight while playing PUBG.

A senior officer from Vartak Nagar police station said, "The three accused under the influence of alcohol got hold of Sahil near his house and stabbed him after enmity while playing PUBG."

The three accused stabbed Sahil over 10 times and the victim died on the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem, added the police official.

The officer further added, "All the three accused and the victim are school drop-outs and used to regularly engage in fights with each other."

( With inputs from ANI )

