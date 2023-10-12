Mumbai: Opposition parties target Maha govt over Gujarat CM's investor roadshow

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, criticized the Maharashtra government for the visit of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to Mumbai for an investor roadshow in preparation for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The significant industrial projects choosing Gujarat over Maharashtra became a prominent issue the previous year. Instead of coming to Mumbai to woo industrialists, Patel should have simply called up the illegal chief minister of Maharashtra and asked them to send more industries to Gujarat from Maharashtra, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on X. Eknath Shinde-led state government has already sent Vedanta-Foxconn, Airbus-Tata, Bulk Drugs Park and many more projects originally meant for Maharashtra to the neighbouring state, he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X to hit out at the Shinde government. Don't understand why the CM of Gujarat took trouble to come to Mumbai for a Vibrant Gujarat event, when the unconstitutional Maharashtra CM and his 2 deputies are already serving the state of Gujarat by driving away industries from the state of Maharashtra into Gujarat, she tweeted.

Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, accused the Shinde government of being silent as "Gujarat makes renewed attempts to take businesses away from Maharashtra. In a statement, Tapase questioned why the state's leadership including chief minister Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had not launchd a Magnetic Maharashtra (Maharashtra's investor summit) campaign in Gujarat to attract investments.