Mumbai: Parts of Colaba, Mulund receive contaminated water

For quite some time, residents in Colaba and Mulund have been receiving polluted water. The situation has been ongoing in Colaba for a week, while people in Mulund have been receiving polluted water for over a month.

According to media reports, over 15,000 households in Mulund West have been receiving muddy water for the past two weeks. Similarly, 30 to 35 buildings in Colaba have been affected.

Residents from both areas have been using bottled water as an alternative.

The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water to the city every day from seven lakes. Water is supplied to a major part of the city through the Bhandup complex's water treatment plant, which runs underground through Thane through a water tunnel.

An illegal borewell dug in Thane, according to the civic body's note, has damaged the tunnel. The civic body is using the pipeline that previously supplied filtered water to Mulund as a stopgap to ensure that water from its source in Gundavali reaches the WTP. As a result, unfiltered water is now reaching households.

The civic body recently finished major work on a 4000-mm pipeline connection to the Bhandup water treatment plant.

The filtration plant, which has a daily capacity of 1,910 million litres (ML), was shut for more than a day as a result of the incident. The work began on Monday morning and was supposed to be finished in 24 hours, but it was delayed for eight hours due to technical difficulties.