Mumbai: PM Modi inaugurates Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy of Dawoodi Bohra community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

PM Modi said he was attending the inauguration event as family member and not as the Prime Minister. Modi said he has been connected to the Dawoodi Bohra community for four generation.

Today the opening of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a symbol of development with the changing times. The Dawoodi Bohra community has continually progresses with time. When there is good intent behind aspirations, the results will always be positive. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is an example of this, PM Modi said.