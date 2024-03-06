Mumbai: Pod Taxi Spark Concern Among Auto Drivers Over Increased Competition

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved a pod taxi project aimed at reducing traffic congestion, and pollution, and improving connectivity in the city. While the project has generated excitement among some residents, others have expressed concerns about fares, implementation, and the current traffic situation. Pod Taxis will run on the stretch of 8.8 Km from Kurla Railway Station to Bandra Railway Station, with 38 stops in between, so that it gets easier for people to get down to their destination. The project aims to make the journey from Bandra or Kurla station to BKC much easier. Over 4 lakh employees work in various offices in BKC, and an equal number of people visit BKC every day.

LokmatTimes spoke to people commuting from Bandra Railway Station towards BKC. "The proposed transport system would greatly benefit me, I travel daily to this part of the city for work. My journey from Bandra station to the family court currently costs me at least Rs. 30, and I often face arbitrary fares from auto-rickshaw drivers for this short distance," said V N Yadav, a Lawyer at Family Court, who has been commuting daily to his workplace for last 2 decades. Another commuter Vikas Gaikwad, travelling from Bandra station to BKC, expresses optimism about the potential reduction in traffic and stabilization of auto-rickshaw fares if the new transport system is implemented. "The fare rates will see uniformity, autorickshaw won't ask for high fares." However, Rajesh Shukla raises questions about the current traffic and pollution situation thriving in said areas. Shukla said, "How it matters, variables are going to be different from 10 years now, the government plans this post 2030. Immediate solutions are required for issues like current traffic congestion, and high fare charges from Bandra to BKC." He suggests that authorities should focus on solutions for present challenges alongside long-term plans for transportation infrastructure.

On anonymity, an employee with MMRDA raised concerns about ticket fares. He explains that many commuters, including himself, opt for cheaper and faster modes of transport. "I pay Rs. 30 fares for a rickshaw ride, if it will be more than that it won't make sense for me." Muhammed, an Autorickshaw driver who caters his services between Bandra to BKC and from BKC to Kurla highlights the challenges faced due to inflation and increased competition. He notes that the relaxed regulations for obtaining permits have led to a surge in the number of rickshaws, making it difficult for drivers to secure fares without charging higher rates. "Earlier, it issued 1000 permits within the span of 3 to 5 years, and now just pay money and get a license, there is no system left, and with an increase in rickshaws, it is difficult to get a fare, so we charge high. Now this new Pod Taxis, is it really required? We have enough modes of transport to regulate them." The project will be implemented on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and is expected to cost ₹1,116 crores. In October 2020, MMRDA appointed LEA Associates as a consultant for this purpose. MMRDA had studied the feasibility of running a Light Transit System (modern tram) on this route. However, it was found that running trams on the narrow roads between Bandra and BKC was not feasible. The technical and financial feasibility report of the project was approved in the MMRDA Authority meeting. Approval was also granted for the appointment of an independent engineering agency for this work. The project will be completed by 2031. A depot of approximately 5000 square meters is proposed in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. This project will make the journey from Bandra or Kurla station to BKC much easier. The pod taxis will be driverless and operate on a dedicated elevated track. The project will be implemented in two phases.