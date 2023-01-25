Mumbai: Police arrest 30 year old man for murder

Kurar police apprehended a 30-year-old man from the Malad area on Monday, about eight hours after the crime, for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man. During a patrol, police found an unconscious man with wounds on a Malad footpath; he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police identified the victim and informed his relatives. The police returned to the incident’s location to investigate and tracked down a suspect in the case through sources. Manish Kumar Shukla, 30, had a quarrel with the victim, Deepak Rane, 25, over scrap sales, and stabbed Rane with an iron rod out of anger. The accused has been charged under IPC 302 (murder).