Mumbai: Police arrest three drug peddlers, 23 kg Ganja recovered

The Dindoshi Police have arrested three drug peddlers on Saturday.

The police have recovered 23 Kilogram (Kg) Ganja from the accused.

The case has been registered under NDPS Act and the police have also issued summons against the other two accused in the case.

Further investigations are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor