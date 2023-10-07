Mumbai police arrested Chhota Rajan gang member from Gujarat in 1994 robbery bid case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2023 05:08 PM 2023-10-07T17:08:51+5:30 2023-10-07T17:09:19+5:30
A member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who has been on the run for the past 28 years, was apprehended on Saturday by Mumbai police in Surat, Gujarat, in connection with a 1994 robbery attempt case, an official said.
The accused, 59-year-old Sabir Barkatali Lakhani, who resided in Antop Hill locality in the city, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police, he said. In 1994, the accused, who was a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, along with four of his associates stormed into a real estate broker's office at Sindhi Camp in Chembur carrying arms with the intention of committing robbery. During the incident, they also attacked an on-duty crime branch official as well, the police official said.
The accused were later arrested and a local court sentenced them to five years of jail. Three of the five arrested accused were in encounters with police, but two accused, including Lakhani, went absconding a year later in 1995. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against them, he said.
A case was registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.