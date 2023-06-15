Mumbai police arrests accused in Sanjay Raut threat case, shocking details revealed!

A few days ago, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut were subjected to threatening phone calls. After a thorough investigation by the police, they have arrested an individual named Mayur Shinde in relation to the case. The police's investigation has unearthed startling information. It is alleged that Mayur Shinde is closely associated with Sunil Raut and that this conspiracy was orchestrated to enhance Raut's security measures.

The Mumbai Police has so far arrested four accused in the case and Mayur Shinde is also close to Sanjay Raut. Mayur Shinde hatched this conspiracy to increase the security of Sanjay Raut. Mayur Shinde did not call himself but asked other accomplices to call him. Mayur Shinde is the main accused in the case and was arrested by the police.

Following the revelation by the police, both the BJP and MNS parties swiftly directed their criticism towards Sanjay Raut. BJP MLA Prasad Lad commented, "Sanjay Raut's facade has been exposed in front of the public. The manner in which Mayur Shinde was arrested raises suspicions of a fabricated threat. They attempted to misguide the police, the government, and the general public. The Mumbai Police Commissioner should investigate the association between Mayur Shinde and any criminal elements. Additionally, an inquiry should be conducted to ascertain why Sanjay Raut is supporting him." Lad further demanded that the government take appropriate action against Sanjay Raut, considering the potential threat he poses to public safety.