Mumbai police arrests Bihar man for threatening Mukesh Ambani's family

A man from Bihar has been arrested by Mumbai police for threatening Mukesh Ambani and his family. The caller also threatened to blow up the hospital.

The accused had allegedly made two calls on Wednesday on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. In the threat calls it was stated that he would blow up the hospital building as well as Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, the police said.

The offence in this incident was registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai police.

“Acting swiftly, a team of Mumbai Police has detained a person from a block in Darbhanga, Bihar at midnight with help of Bihar Police," said Neelotpal, DCP Zone 02.

“Team is on the way back to Mumbai along with the accused. Further investigation is being done in this matte,” Neelotpal added.