Mumbai: Police arrests man for credit card fraud amounting to Rs11 lakh

On Thursday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly misusing a company's credit card details and defrauding it of Rs 11 lakh.

Prashant Vilas Wan, of Badlapur, was identified as the suspect. According to the South Regional Cyber Police investigation, he purchased four mobile phones, two sim cards, one laptop, smart watches, cameras, and a car. All assets worth Rs 7.39 have been recovered. A cheating case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.