Mumbai police arrests teacher for molesting girl during exercise sessions

Mumbai Police arrested a school teacher for allegedly molesting a schoolgirl. Police stated that the accused used to molest the minor during exercise sessions.

The accused working as a Physical Training teacher in a municipal school used to molest the minor student on the pretext of teaching her exercise. On the complaint of the girl's parents, police arrested him from the Kandivali area, a police official said.

The 16-year-old studying at Municipal School in Kandivali East had repeatedly told her family about the molestation after which her parents registered a complaint at Mumbai's Samta Nagar Police station.

Samta Nagar Police Station started the investigation by registering a case against the accused teacher under Section 354 of IPC and POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint of the minor girl student," the police official said.