Mumbai Police bans people from visiting beaches, open grounds, public places from 5pm to 5am

Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting any person from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

"The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant," the order said.

In case of marriages, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees has been capped to 50 persons.

In case of any gathering or program, whether social, cultural, political or religious gatherings, only 50 people will be allowed to attend.

In case of last rites, a maximum of 20 people can attend it.

“All other existing instructions already in place shall continue to be in force till further orders,” the order added.