Mumbai police bans sale of firecrackers without permission

The Mumbai police have issued prohibitory orders against selling firecrackers without permission. Police notified that actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license. The notice regarding the same, issued by DCP Sanjay Latlar, said, in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance, danger or damage to the public, no person at any public place in the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, lic possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any fire crackers/fireworks without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license. Restrictions have been announced in various parts of the country ahead of Diwali.