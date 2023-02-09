Mumbai: Police conducts special all out operation in city

Mumbai Police on Tuesday conducted the All Out Operation that went on till the wee hours of Wednesday and nabbed several offenders in various cases.

According to the police, a special All Out Operation was undertaken in the city under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar and Special Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deven Bharti. All the regions of the city and the traffic police were part of the operation in which several offenders were nabbed.

During the operation, the police managed to arrest over 123 people for various offences while also raiding several unauthorized hotels and lodges across the city.

As per the police, 28 people were arrested during the operation, who were termed as wanted or abscounders, as per their criminal record. Similarly, 95 were nabbed who had non-bailable offences against them.

According to a report of Midday, In the city, the police conducted a combing operation at 233 places, Nakabandi was conducted at 100 spots and 1113 hotels, lodges and musafirkhanas were examined.

During the Nakabandi, the police checked a total number of 8168 vehicles including two and four-wheelers and fined 5747 drivers for different violations. The police also action against 15 people for drink and driving under the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said.

The police also raided 1113 hotels, lodges and musafir khanas, who were apparently running without registration or authorisation.