Mumbai: Police constable injured in hit-and-run accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A police constable was injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, an official said. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a police sub-inspector and a constable were on the iconic sea bridge to inspect two vehicles which had collided, he said.

While the duo was inspecting the vehicles, a speeding high-end car suddenly came towards the police personnel from another direction, said the official. They tried to save themselves, but the car hit the constable, while the sub-inspector escaped unhurt, he said.

The car then sped away without stopping to help the injured policeman, who suffered fractures on his hand and is stable now, he said. An FIR (first information report) was registered at the Bandra police station. The car driver has been identified and he hails from central Maharashtra’s Nanded district, he said.