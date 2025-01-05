Mumbai Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants; 13 Arrested in Nalasopara

The infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into India continues to pose challenges as law enforcement intensifies operations against illegal migrants. In a late-night operation on January 4, Mumbai Police arrested 13 Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in the Nalasopara area.

The operation began with the apprehension of one Bangladeshi national, which led investigators to uncover a larger group of 13 individuals residing without valid documentation. The arrests were part of a special drive in the Ghatkopar suburb aimed at curbing unauthorized migration.

This is not an isolated incident. On January 2, three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane were arrested. Similarly, on December 29, Delhi Police deported eight Bangladeshi nationals from the Rangpuri area.

Authorities have also uncovered alarming cases of fraudulent documentation. In Bhiwandi, a Bangladeshi national secured a fake Aadhaar card for ₹500 and falsely claimed Indian citizenship to settle in Pune. Along with four Rohingyas, the individual entered India via Myanmar and Bangladesh. The Pimpri Chinchwad Anti-Terrorism Squad took action, uncovering a plot involving illegal property acquisition and settlement.

Additionally, West Bengal Police recently arrested Manoj Gupta, the alleged mastermind of a fake passport racket. Operating under the guise of a travel business, Gupta reportedly facilitated the creation of fake Indian passports for over 100 Bangladeshi citizens. Charging ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per client, he forged Aadhaar and PAN cards, added names to voter rolls, and used fraudulent addresses to issue passports.