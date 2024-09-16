Mumbai Police Deploy 23,400 Officers, Boost Security with Drones and CCTV Cameras for Anant Chaturthi

Mumbai Police is fully prepared for the Anant Chaturthi celebrations, with extensive security measures in place to ensure a smooth and safe event. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary has announced that a total of 23,400 policemen will be deployed for the festival, including 2,900 police officers and 20,500 constables dedicated to the immersion day.

Additionally, 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and 50 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) will oversee security operations. To bolster their efforts, the police will also enlist the help of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, and Riot Control Squad. Special attention will be given to sensitive locations, with the use of CCTV and drone cameras to monitor the immersion processions throughout Mumbai. The police will prioritize the safety of women and children, ensuring that all aspects of the festival are managed with the highest level of vigilance and care.

The Ganpati festival, which began on September 7, will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, on September 17. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end with the immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi. Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory to manage the crowd during Ganesh Visarjan in the city. Diversions will be in place across Mumbai to manage the grand processions for the immersion of idols. The Coastal Road will remain open for 24 hours until September 18 to facilitate smooth travel between North and South Mumbai. However, police have advised the public to avoid using private vehicles and instead rely on local trains and BEST buses to prevent congestion, as per a Free Press Journal report. Mumbai Police has also issued new guidelines for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), limiting the number of people crossing each ROB to 100 at a time. For the safety of people, processions, dancing and the use of loudspeakers on the ROBs have also been prohibited.