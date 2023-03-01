Mumbai police detains Congress leaders protesting against Gautam Adani outside NSE

Mumbai police detain Congress leaders who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) stock exchange in Mumbai.

Once among the top three world’s richest, Gautam Adani slipped to 30t position on the world billionaire index list after a US forensic audit firm Hindenburg Research released a report on January 24, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party will keep asking questions about Gautam Adani till the truth comes out, as he flayed BJP leaders for coming out in support of the industrialist in Parliament.

He also said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the tapasya undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it, indicating another such initiative.