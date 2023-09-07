Mumbai: Police files chargesheet in murder of woman whose body parts were pressure-cooked and roasted by live-in partner

The police have filed the chargesheet in the murder of a woman whose body parts were boiled in a pressure cooker and roasted by her live-in partner in their rented apartment on the outskirts of Mumbai

According to lawyer Atul Saroj, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police presented the chargesheet in a Thane magistrate's court on September 5. He described the subsequent steps, saying that the court will soon file charges against the defendant and then the hearing in the case will start.

The contents of the chargesheet were immediately not known. The case came to light in the first week of June after neighbours alerted the police about a foul odour coming from a flat where Sane and his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya (34) lived in Naya Nagar area of Mira Road township in Thane district.

The police were shocked to find Vaidya's body parts inside the flat after forcing the door open, some of which had been pressure-cooked and even roasted. According to the FIR, Sane killed the woman on June 4, used a chainsaw to hack up her body, and then pressure-cooked and roasted some of the pieces in an effort to dispose of them. The graphic details of the incident brought up memories of the murder of Shraddha Walkar.