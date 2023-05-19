Mumbai police files over 700-page chargesheet against three accused in Amruta Fadnavis extortion case

Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police has filed an over 700-page chargesheet against three persons in connection with Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extortion case, police said.

According to the police, the accused against whom FIR was registered include Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha and his cousin Nirmal. Mumbai Police has filed a 733-page chargesheet mentioning all three accused in the Amruta Fadnavis extortion case.

13 witness statements have also been mentioned in the chargesheet, the police said. Three accused were arrested by the Malabar Hill police for allegedly bribing and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A case was registered against a woman designer, Aniksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, said Mumbai Police.

Anishka had known the Deputy Chief Minister’s wife for over 16 months, the police said. After receiving calls and messages on her phone Amruta lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on March 23, police said.