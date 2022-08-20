Mumbai Police get threat message from Pakistani number; 26/11-like terror attack

Mumbai Police traffic control received a 26/11-like attack threat on Saturday. As per sources, the threat message was sent from a Pakistani number on the WhatsApp of the Mumbai traffic Control department. Notably, this threat came two days after a boat carrying arms and explosives was seized in Maharashtra's Raigad district. It is pertinent to mention, however, that the ATS and central agencies have, till now, ruled out the possibility of a terror angle in connection with the yacht.

On Thursday, two unidentified "suspicious" looking boats were found in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. One boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammunition and explosives were found in a custom-made Neptune Maritime Security box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a yacht carrying arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles. The name of the vessel is Lady Han and is owned by an Australian woman named Hana Lordorgan. Her husband, James Hobert was the captain of the vessel which was going to Europe from Muscat in June. However, the boat, carrying eight passengers broke midway and went adrift. As the yacht sailed away from Dubai, a distress call was raised on June 26 and a day later a Korean vessel rescued the crew.