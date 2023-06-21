Mumbai: Police held 30-year-old man for providing SIM cards using forged data

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly providing SIM cards to a call centre in Uttar Pradesh by using forged customer data, an official said.

MHB police station in the city had got a complaint from a well-known SIM card provider company that some cards were issued from Mumbai with forged customer data including Aadhaar details and finger prints, he said.

When a call centre engaged in scams was recently busted in UP, it came to light that a shop in Mumbai’s Dahisar suburb had provided it 123 SIM cards. MHB police formed a special team and nabbed the accused who had activated these cards.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, forgery and sections of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe was on.