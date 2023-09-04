Mumbai: Police held housekeeper in case of murder of airhostess

After a 24-year-old flight attendant's has been found dead in an apartment in Mumbai with her throat slit, police detained the residential society's housekeeping employee on suspicion of murder.

The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey, hailed from Chhattisgarh and came to Mumbai in April for training with the Air India, the official said. She was found dead late Sunday night in a flat at N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in Marol area of suburban Andheri, he said. The police have arrested a 40-year-old man, identified as Vikram Athwal, who was doing housekeeping work for the last one year in the residential society were the woman lived, under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), an official from Powai police station said.

After allegedly killing the woman, the accused went to his residence at Tunga village in Powai area from where the police picked him up, he said. The police were investigating if the accused committed any sexual assault on the woman, the official said. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for the medical report, he said. During the probe, the police found the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter’s boyfriend, but the duo left for their native place eight days back.

