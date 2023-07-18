Mumbai police held RTI activist for threatening Maha minister Deepak Kesarkar

An RTI activist who allegedly threatened and tried to extort money from Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar has been detained by Mumbai police.

A supporter of Kesarkar filed a complaint in this connection on Saturday at Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai, he said. As per the complainant, the accused knew Kesarkar for the last two-three years and used to demand money from him, the official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court which sent him in police custody till Wednesday, the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.