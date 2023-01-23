Mumbai: Police held three cyber fraudsters for duping people through insurance schemes

The Mumbai police have arrested three persons allegedly involved duping people through fake insurance schemes, job opportunities and other activities.

The arrested accused allegedly operated a fake call centre in Noida and contacted the victims over phone and through social media, the official said.

The fraud came to light after a dry fruit trader from Ghatkopar approached the cyber police alleging that he had lost around Rs 4.5 crore in an insurance scheme, he said.

The accused had siphoned off Rs 4.50 crore from the complainant’s account between November 2021 and August 2022, the official said.

After going through the details of different bank account in which the victim transferred the amount, the cyber police nabbed one of the accused from Noida earlier this month and subsequently apprehended two others, he said.

At least 18 debit cards, passbooks of different banks, mobile phones, laptop, diaries and other materials have been recovered and more than Rs 20 lakh in their bank accounts have been frozen, the official said.