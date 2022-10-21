Mumbai police issues prohibitory order from Nov 1-15

The Mumbai police issued prohibitory order for 15 days from November 1 to November 15. The order was issued by deputy commissioner of police operations in view of inputs received by the police about disturbance of peace, law and order, danger to human life and property.

The prohibitory orders are issued under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act. According to ANI, under the prohibitory orders, not more than 5 persons can gather at a place. The order also states that their will be a ban on processions and bursting of firecrackers in the state.