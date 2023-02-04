Mumbai: Police lathi-charge protesting women candidates outside Dahisar fire station

Many young women aspirants who were disqualified due to height requirements were outraged and protested during a recruitment drive for women in the Dahisar fire brigade. Despite being taller than the Municipal Corporation's minimum height limit, several young women were disqualified from the recruitment process.

The disqualification led to a strong protest in the field, with the women making loud announcements and slogans alleging injustice. The recruitment process was disrupted, and the police resorted to using lathis to disperse the protesters.

They demanded that the recruitment process be cancelled and alleged that the authorities subjected them to rude questions during the recruitment drive. They said that they were farmers' daughters and that this was a clear case of injustice against them. The recruitment drive came to a halt as a result of the protest, and the situation became heated with the young women demanding that the police implement a fair recruitment process.